Published on May 30th, 2018
Updates / Additions: Halestorm, The Night Game, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of May 30, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Single Rider,” Jenn Champion – July 13
“Hive Mind,” The Internet – July 20
“Other Nature,” Ume – July 20
“Vicious,” Halestorm – July 27
“America’s Child,” Shemekia Copeland – Aug. 3
“I Travel On,” Jason Eady – Aug. 10
“Mulberry Violence,” Trevor Powers – Aug. 17
“The Night Game,” The Night Game – Sept. 7
“In Flight,” George Benson – July 20
“Hot Streets,” Chicago – July 20
“Eye of the Zombie” and “Deja Vu All Over Again,” John Fogerty – July 20
“The Public Image Is Rotten: Songs From the Heart,” Public Image Ltd – July 20
“Made To Be Broken,” Soul Asylum – July 20
“Without Mercy” and “M24J (Anthology),” The Durutti Column – Sept. 7
