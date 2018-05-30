Updates

Updates / Additions: Halestorm, The Night Game, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of May 30, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Single Rider,” Jenn Champion – July 13

“Hive Mind,” The Internet – July 20

“Other Nature,” Ume – July 20

“Vicious,” Halestorm – July 27

“America’s Child,” Shemekia Copeland – Aug. 3

“I Travel On,” Jason Eady – Aug. 10

“Mulberry Violence,” Trevor Powers – Aug. 17

“The Night Game,” The Night Game – Sept. 7

REISSUES

“In Flight,” George Benson – July 20

“Hot Streets,” Chicago – July 20

“Eye of the Zombie” and “Deja Vu All Over Again,” John Fogerty – July 20

“The Public Image Is Rotten: Songs From the Heart,” Public Image Ltd – July 20

“Made To Be Broken,” Soul Asylum – July 20

“Without Mercy” and “M24J (Anthology),” The Durutti Column – Sept. 7

