Updates / Additions: Gregg Allman, Darius Rucker, etc.

July 28, 2017 » Arcade Fire, Alice Cooper, The Isley Brothers & Santana, Joe Nichols, Nichole Nordeman, Jillette Johnson, Bronski Beat, etc.

Aug. 4, 2017 » Randy Newman, Brett Eldredge, Eagles of Death Metal, Nick Heyward, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, George Thorogood, Accept, etc.

Aug. 11, 2017 » Kesha, Guided By Voices, Paula Cole, The Districts, Downtown Boys, Will Hoge, Lee Roy Parnell, Martine McCutcheon, etc.

Aug. 18, 2017 » Neck Deep, Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer, UNKLE, Grizzly Bear, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Steven Wilson, Raspberries, etc.

Aug. 25, 2017 » Fifth Harmony, Queens of the Stone Age, Iron & Wine, Lilly Hiatt, Liars, Walter Trout, Brendon Small’s Galaktikon, etc.

Sept. 1, 2017 » LCD Soundsystem, Carole King, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Joan Osborne, Starsailor, Mogwai, Boney James, etc.

Sept. 8, 2017 » Gregg Allman, Jack Johnson, Jonny Lang, Tori Amos, Sparks, Kip Moore, Toby Keith, Thomas Rhett, Living Colour, etc.

Sept. 15, 2017 » Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Ringo Starr, Wyclef Jean, Michael McDonald, Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Prophets of Rage, Big & Rich, etc.

More New Releases» Sept. 22 and Beyond

