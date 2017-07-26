Published on July 26th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Gregg Allman, Darius Rucker, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of July 26-27, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Southern Blood,” Gregg Allman – Sept. 8
“Life Changes,” Thomas Rhett – Sept. 8
“The Amulet,” Circa Survive – Sept. 22
“Sorry Is Gone,” Jessica Lea Mayfield – Sept. 29
“Tenderness,” Blue Hawaii – Oct. 6
“Boxing the Moonlight,” Mister Heavenly – Oct. 6
“Black to the Future,” Lewis Black – Oct. 13
“Orange Lane,” Brookes Brothers – Oct. 20
“Walk the Earth,” Europe – Oct. 20
“When Was the Last Time,” Darius Rucker – Oct. 20
“Warbly Jets,” Warbly Jets – Oct. 20
“Scream Above the Sounds,” Stereophonics – Nov. 3
“Change,” Cindy Wilson – Nov. 17
Reissues
“Out of the Blue (40th Anniversary Edition) [Double Picture Disc Vinyl],” Electric Light Orchestra – Sept. 29
“Core (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition),” Stone Temple Pilots – Sept. 29