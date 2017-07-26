Updates

Published on July 26th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

Updates / Additions: Gregg Allman, Darius Rucker, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of July 26-27, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Southern Blood,” Gregg Allman – Sept. 8

“Life Changes,” Thomas Rhett – Sept. 8

“The Amulet,” Circa Survive – Sept. 22

“Sorry Is Gone,” Jessica Lea Mayfield – Sept. 29

“Tenderness,” Blue Hawaii – Oct. 6

“Boxing the Moonlight,” Mister Heavenly – Oct. 6

“Black to the Future,” Lewis Black – Oct. 13

“Orange Lane,” Brookes Brothers – Oct. 20

“Walk the Earth,” Europe – Oct. 20

“When Was the Last Time,” Darius Rucker – Oct. 20

“Warbly Jets,” Warbly Jets – Oct. 20

“Scream Above the Sounds,” Stereophonics – Nov. 3

“Change,” Cindy Wilson – Nov. 17

Reissues

“Out of the Blue (40th Anniversary Edition) [Double Picture Disc Vinyl],” Electric Light Orchestra – Sept. 29

“Core (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition),” Stone Temple Pilots – Sept. 29

About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


