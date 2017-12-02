Updates

Updates / Additions: Gin Wigmore, Danielle Nicole, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Dec. 2-3, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Hallelujah Nights,” LANco – Jan. 19

“Hold on to Your Heart,” The XCERTS – Jan. 19

“Hearts of Glass,” Beth Nielsen Chapman – Feb. 9

“Mozart’s Mini-Mart,” Go-Kart Mozart – Feb. 23

“Cry No More,” Danielle Nicole – Feb. 23

“Year of the Tiger,” Myles Kennedy – March 23

“Over and Out,” Rick Parfitt – March 23

“Ivory,” Gin Wigmore – March 23

REISSUES

“Revolutionary Spirit: The Sound of Liverpool 1976-1988,” various artists – Feb. 9

