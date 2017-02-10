Published on February 10th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Gary Clark Jr., Texas, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 10, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Live / North America 2016,” Gary Clark Jr. – March 17
“Regina Spektor Live On Soundstage,” Regina Spektor – March 17
“Identity,” Colton Dixon – March 24
“Joy Comes Back,” Ruthie Foster – March 24
“Let Me Fly,” Mike + The Mechanics – April 7
“Beginning of Things,” Charlie Worsham – April 21
“Jump On Board,” Texas – April 21
“Turn Up the Quiet,” Diana Krall – May 5
The Lady Gaga Album Discography »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
Reissues
“The Complete Hits,” David Allan Coe – April 7
“The Tommy Edwards Singles Collection 1951-62,” Tommy Edwards – April 7
“New Looks From an Old Lover: The Complete Columbia Singles,” B.J. Thomas – April 7
“Beautiful Evening: Live in Japan (Expanded Edition),” Rita Coolidge – April 14
“Full Moon (Expanded Edition),” Kris Kristofferson & Rita Coolidge – April 14
“Listen Without Prejudice (25th Anniversary Edition),” George Michael – new release date, May 19