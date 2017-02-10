Updates

Updates / Additions: Gary Clark Jr., Texas, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 10, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Live / North America 2016,” Gary Clark Jr. – March 17

“Regina Spektor Live On Soundstage,” Regina Spektor – March 17

“Identity,” Colton Dixon – March 24

“Joy Comes Back,” Ruthie Foster – March 24

“Let Me Fly,” Mike + The Mechanics – April 7

“Beginning of Things,” Charlie Worsham – April 21

“Jump On Board,” Texas – April 21

“Turn Up the Quiet,” Diana Krall – May 5

Reissues

“The Complete Hits,” David Allan Coe – April 7

“The Tommy Edwards Singles Collection 1951-62,” Tommy Edwards – April 7

“New Looks From an Old Lover: The Complete Columbia Singles,” B.J. Thomas – April 7

“Beautiful Evening: Live in Japan (Expanded Edition),” Rita Coolidge – April 14

“Full Moon (Expanded Edition),” Kris Kristofferson & Rita Coolidge – April 14

“Listen Without Prejudice (25th Anniversary Edition),” George Michael – new release date, May 19

