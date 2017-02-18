Here's a Freebie

Published on February 18th, 2017

0

Updates / Additions: Garland Jeffreys, Goldie, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 18-19, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Road Rage,” Quiet Riot – April 21

“14 Steps to Harlem,” Garland Jeffreys – April 28

“All This I Do For Glory,” Colin Stetson – April 28

“Magdalena’s Cape,” Carnival Club – May 12

“The Journey Man,” Goldie – June 16

Reissues

“Absolutely the Best,” Gino Vannelli – March 24

“Pink Floyd: The Early Years – 1965-1967 Cambridge St/ation,” “1968 Germin/ation,” “1969 Dramatis/ation,” “1970 Devi/ation,” “1971 Reverber/ation,” “1972 Obfusc/ation,” Pink Floyd – March 24

“Love and Affection: The Essential Joan Armatrading,” Joan Armatrading – March 31

“Twelve Inch Seventies: Boogie Wonderland,” various artists – March 31

“Twelve Inch Seventies: More More More,” various artists – March 31

