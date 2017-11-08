Updates / Additions: G-Eazy, Superchunk, etc.

Nov. 10, 2017 » Taylor Swift, Evanescence, Seal, Aretha Franklin, Metallica, WALK THE MOON, R.E.M., The Corrs, Shooter Jennings, etc.

Nov. 17, 2017 » Morrissey, Bob Seger, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Chase Rice, Paloma Faith, Mavis Staples, Barenaked Ladies, Iron Maiden, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Jools Holland & José Feliciano, etc.

Nov. 24, 2017 » Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Björk, Engelbert Humperdinck, Eagles, INXS, Elvis Presley, Electric Light Orchestra, Yes, Phil Collins, Ramones, Big Country, Wilson Pickett, etc.

Dec. 1, 2017 » U2, Neil Young, Miguel, The Rolling Stones, The Alan Parsons Project, John Denver, Danielle Bradbery, Cindy Wilson, etc.

Dec. 8, 2017 » Luke Bryan, K. Michelle, Belle and Sebastian, Culture Club, Chris Thile, Danny Elfman, Walker Hayes, Wiki, Diablo Swing Orchestra, etc.

Dec. 15, 2017 » Linkin Park, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” Asking Alexandria, dvsn, Escape the Fate, etc.

More New Releases» Jan. 5 and Beyond









