Updates / Additions: G-Eazy, Superchunk, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Nov. 8, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Tribute To 2,” Jim James – Dec. 8

“The Beautiful & Damned,” G-Eazy – Dec. 15

“Here’s to You,” Montgomery Gentry – Feb. 2

“High Desert Lows,” Refrigerator – Feb. 9

“Well Hell,” Lauren Ruth Ward – Feb. 9

“See You Around,” I’m With Her (Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan) – Feb. 16

“What a Time to Be Alive,” Superchunk – Feb. 16

“Geography,” Tom Misch – April 6

REISSUES

“Tribute To,” Jim James – Dec. 8

“The Classic Fantasy Collection 1953-1962,” Cal Tjader – Jan. 19

