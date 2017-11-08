Published on November 8th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: G-Eazy, Superchunk, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Nov. 8, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Tribute To 2,” Jim James – Dec. 8
“The Beautiful & Damned,” G-Eazy – Dec. 15
“Here’s to You,” Montgomery Gentry – Feb. 2
“High Desert Lows,” Refrigerator – Feb. 9
“Well Hell,” Lauren Ruth Ward – Feb. 9
“See You Around,” I’m With Her (Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan) – Feb. 16
“What a Time to Be Alive,” Superchunk – Feb. 16
“Geography,” Tom Misch – April 6
The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” at HappySocks.com »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
“Tribute To,” Jim James – Dec. 8
“The Classic Fantasy Collection 1953-1962,” Cal Tjader – Jan. 19