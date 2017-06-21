Published on June 21st, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Foo Fighters, LCD Soundsystem, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of June 19-21, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Invitation,” Filthy Friends – Aug. 25
“Villains,” Queens of the Stone Age – release date, Aug. 25
“American Dream,” LCD Soundsystem – Sept. 1
“Invitation,” Anna of the North – Sept. 8
“The Lower Side of Uptown,” Toadies – Sept. 8
“Music for the Age of Miracles,” The Clientele – Sept. 22
“Concrete and Gold,” Foo Fighters – Sept. 22
“Road Songs for Lovers,” Chris Rea – Sept. 29
“Only When We’re Naked,” Zak Abel – Oct. 6
Reissues
“The Lace,” Benjamin Orr – Sept. 22
“Playback: The Brian Wilson Anthology,” Brian Wilson – Sept. 22