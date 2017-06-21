Updates

Updates / Additions: Foo Fighters, LCD Soundsystem, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of June 19-21, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Invitation,” Filthy Friends – Aug. 25

“Villains,” Queens of the Stone Age – release date, Aug. 25

“American Dream,” LCD Soundsystem – Sept. 1

“Invitation,” Anna of the North – Sept. 8

“The Lower Side of Uptown,” Toadies – Sept. 8

“Music for the Age of Miracles,” The Clientele – Sept. 22

“Concrete and Gold,” Foo Fighters – Sept. 22

“Road Songs for Lovers,” Chris Rea – Sept. 29

“Only When We’re Naked,” Zak Abel – Oct. 6

Reissues

“The Lace,” Benjamin Orr – Sept. 22

“Playback: The Brian Wilson Anthology,” Brian Wilson – Sept. 22

