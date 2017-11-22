Updates / Additions: Fickle Friends, Mudhoney, etc.

Updates

NEW RELEASES

“BooPac,” Boosie BadAzz – Dec. 15

“2018 GRAMMY Nominees,” various artists – Jan. 12

“LiE,” Mudhoney – Jan. 19

“Bondeko,” Toto Bona Lokua – Jan. 19

“Alright,” Jeffrey Gaines – Jan. 26

“Post Era,” LYLO – Jan. 26

“I Am Human,” Escape the Fate – new release date, Feb. 16

“You Are Someone Else,” Fickle Friends – March 16

REISSUES

“American Woman (Deluxe Expanded Edition),” The Guess Who – Dec. 15

“Of All the Things: The Complete ABC/Dunhill Masters,” Denny Doherty – Jan. 12

“Calm Before …,” The Rising Storm – Jan. 12

