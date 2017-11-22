Published on November 22nd, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Fickle Friends, Mudhoney, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Nov. 22, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“BooPac,” Boosie BadAzz – Dec. 15
“2018 GRAMMY Nominees,” various artists – Jan. 12
“LiE,” Mudhoney – Jan. 19
“Bondeko,” Toto Bona Lokua – Jan. 19
“Alright,” Jeffrey Gaines – Jan. 26
“Post Era,” LYLO – Jan. 26
“I Am Human,” Escape the Fate – new release date, Feb. 16
“You Are Someone Else,” Fickle Friends – March 16
“American Woman (Deluxe Expanded Edition),” The Guess Who – Dec. 15
“Of All the Things: The Complete ABC/Dunhill Masters,” Denny Doherty – Jan. 12
“Calm Before …,” The Rising Storm – Jan. 12