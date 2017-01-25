Updates

Updates / Additions: Father John Misty, Real Estate, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 24-25, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“In Mind,” Real Estate – March 17

“Passion Dreams,” Sammy Berell – March 24

“Build Music,” Janka Nabay and the Bubu Gang – March 24

“Something’s Going On,” Trace Adkins – March 31

“Images,” You’ll Never Get to Heaven – March 31

“Pure Comedy,” Father John Misty – April 7

“Electric Lines,” Joe Goddard – April 21

Reissues

“Tango in the Night (Expanded Edition),” Fleetwood Mac – March 10

“Neil Diamond 50 – The 50th Anniversary Collection,” Neil Diamond – March 31

