Updates / Additions: Father John Misty, Real Estate, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 24-25, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“In Mind,” Real Estate – March 17
“Passion Dreams,” Sammy Berell – March 24
“Build Music,” Janka Nabay and the Bubu Gang – March 24
“Something’s Going On,” Trace Adkins – March 31
“Images,” You’ll Never Get to Heaven – March 31
“Pure Comedy,” Father John Misty – April 7
“Electric Lines,” Joe Goddard – April 21
“La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” »
Reissues
“Tango in the Night (Expanded Edition),” Fleetwood Mac – March 10
“Neil Diamond 50 – The 50th Anniversary Collection,” Neil Diamond – March 31