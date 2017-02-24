Updates

Updates / Additions: Erasure, Steve Earle, etc.

New Releases

“So It Is,” Preservation Hall Jazz Band – April 21

“Sad Clowns & Hillbillies,” John Mellencamp featuring Carlene Carter – new release date, April 28

“Slow All Over,” Blond Ambition – May 19

“World Be Gone,” Erasure – May 19

“Manic Revelations,” Pokey LaFarge – May 19

“Halfway There,” Mark Slaughter – May 26

“Last Young Renegade,” All Time Low – June 2

“Louie Louie Louie,” Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – June 16

“So You Wanna Be an Outlaw,” Steve Earle – June 16

