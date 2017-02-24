Published on February 24th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Erasure, Steve Earle, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 24-25, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“So It Is,” Preservation Hall Jazz Band – April 21
“Sad Clowns & Hillbillies,” John Mellencamp featuring Carlene Carter – new release date, April 28
“Slow All Over,” Blond Ambition – May 19
“World Be Gone,” Erasure – May 19
“Manic Revelations,” Pokey LaFarge – May 19
“Halfway There,” Mark Slaughter – May 26
“Last Young Renegade,” All Time Low – June 2
“Louie Louie Louie,” Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – June 16
“So You Wanna Be an Outlaw,” Steve Earle – June 16