Updates / Additions: Enter Shikari, Black Country Communion, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of July 31-Aug. 1, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“BCCIV,” Black Country Communion – Sept. 22
“The Spark,” Enter Shikari – Sept. 22
“Wonderful Wonderful,” The Killers – release date, preorder links, Sept. 22
“Let Love Rule,” Ledisi – Sept. 22
“The Desaturating Seven,” Primus – Sept. 29
“Phantom Anthem,” August Burns Red – Oct. 6
Reissues
“Road Trips Vol. 4 No. 4–Spectrum 4-6-82,” Grateful Dead – Sept. 1
“Their Satanic Majesties Request (50th Anniversary Edition),” The Rolling Stones – Sept. 22
“The Turning Tide,” PP Arnold – Oct. 6
“1977 (40th Anniversary Edition),” The Jam – Oct. 20
“Maximum As & Bs: The Complete Singles,” The Who – Oct. 27