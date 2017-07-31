Updates

Published on July 31st, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

Updates / Additions: Enter Shikari, Black Country Communion, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of July 31-Aug. 1, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“BCCIV,” Black Country Communion – Sept. 22

“The Spark,” Enter Shikari – Sept. 22

“Wonderful Wonderful,” The Killers – release date, preorder links, Sept. 22

“Let Love Rule,” Ledisi – Sept. 22

“The Desaturating Seven,” Primus – Sept. 29

“Phantom Anthem,” August Burns Red – Oct. 6

Tophatter.com: Items Sell in 90 Seconds … 10 Million Shoppers & Counting »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

Reissues

“Road Trips Vol. 4 No. 4–Spectrum 4-6-82,” Grateful Dead – Sept. 1

“Their Satanic Majesties Request (50th Anniversary Edition),” The Rolling Stones – Sept. 22

“The Turning Tide,” PP Arnold – Oct. 6

“1977 (40th Anniversary Edition),” The Jam – Oct. 20

“Maximum As & Bs: The Complete Singles,” The Who – Oct. 27

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑