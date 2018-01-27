Updates

Updates / Additions: En Vogue, Bettye LaVette, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 27, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Hard Feelings,” blessthefall – March 23

“Days of Future Passed Live,” The Moody Blues – March 23

“Electric Café,” En Vogue – release date, March 30

“Mirror Might Steal Your Charm,” The Garden – March 30

“Things Have Changed,” Bettye LaVette – March 30

“Virtue,” The Voidz – March 30

“Rearview Town,” Jason Aldean – April 13

“Vide Noir,” Lord Huron – April 20

REISSUES

“That’s It! The Complete Kent Recordings 1964-1968,” Z.Z. Hill – Feb. 23

“NRBQ,” NRBQ – March 16

“Andrew Lloyd Webber – Unmasked: The Platinum Collection,” various artists – March 16

“The Total Johnny Cash Sun Collection,” Johnny Cash – April 6

“The Complete US & UK Singles As & Bs 1956-62,” Buddy Holly & The Crickets – April 6

“The Singles Collection 1952-62,” Al Martino – April 6

“The $5.98 E.P. – Garage Days Re-Revisited,” Metallica – April 13

