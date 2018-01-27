Published on January 27th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: En Vogue, Bettye LaVette, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 27, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Hard Feelings,” blessthefall – March 23
“Days of Future Passed Live,” The Moody Blues – March 23
“Electric Café,” En Vogue – release date, March 30
“Mirror Might Steal Your Charm,” The Garden – March 30
“Things Have Changed,” Bettye LaVette – March 30
“Virtue,” The Voidz – March 30
“Rearview Town,” Jason Aldean – April 13
“Vide Noir,” Lord Huron – April 20
“That’s It! The Complete Kent Recordings 1964-1968,” Z.Z. Hill – Feb. 23
“NRBQ,” NRBQ – March 16
“Andrew Lloyd Webber – Unmasked: The Platinum Collection,” various artists – March 16
“The Total Johnny Cash Sun Collection,” Johnny Cash – April 6
“The Complete US & UK Singles As & Bs 1956-62,” Buddy Holly & The Crickets – April 6
“The Singles Collection 1952-62,” Al Martino – April 6
“The $5.98 E.P. – Garage Days Re-Revisited,” Metallica – April 13
