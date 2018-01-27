Updates / Additions: En Vogue, Bettye LaVette, etc.

Jan. 26, 2018 » Rick Springfield, Craig David, Calexico, The Dangerous Summer, Jeffrey Gaines, Steve Hackett, Steep Canyon Rangers, Nightmares on Wax, Machine Head, Mary Gauthier, etc.

Feb. 2, 2018 » Justin Timberlake, “NOW That’s What I Call Music! 65,” AWOLNATION, Simple Minds, The Wood Brothers, John Oates, Jann Arden, Rhye, Rae Morris, Montgomery Gentry, Kyle Craft, etc.

Feb. 9, 2018 » Franz Ferdinand, MGMT, Dashboard Confessional, Son Lux, Palm, Brian Fallon, Ezra Furman, Melody Gardot, The Wombats, etc.

Feb. 16, 2018 » Brandi Carlile, Michael W. Smith, Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet, Superchunk, Born Ruffians, I’m With Her, Senses Fail, Lee DeWyze, Belle and Sebastian, etc.

Feb. 23, 2018 » Michael W. Smith, Vance Joy, Shawn Colvin, Janiva Magness, John Mayall, Grant-Lee Phillips, Caroline Rose, S. Carey, Al Di Meola, Fever Ray, Femi Kuti, Danielle Nicole, etc.

March 2, 2018 » The Breeders, Moby, Joan Baez, Buffalo Tom, Sue Foley, Andrew W.K., Titus Andronicus, Pet Shop Boys, The Men, etc.

March 9, 2018 » David Byrne, Judas Priest, Three Days Grace, The Fratellis, Myles Kennedy, Ministry, Levellers, Jimi Hendrix, Calum Scott, etc.

March 16, 2018 » The Decemberists, Scotty McCreery, Yo La Tengo, Kim Wilde, Casey Abrams, Meshell Ndegeocello, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Dean Ween Group, Jann Arden, etc.

More New Releases» March 23 and Beyond









