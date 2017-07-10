Updates / Additions: Echosmith, Belinda Carlisle, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of July 10, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

“Just Like Medicine,” A.J. Croce – Aug. 11

“Tackle Box,” Hamell on Trial – Aug. 11

“Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real,” Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – Aug. 25

“Happy Endings,” Old Dominion – Aug. 25

“Honestly,” Boney James – Sept. 1

“All This Life,” Starsailor – Sept. 1

“Wildflower Blues,” Jolie Holland & Samantha Parton – Sept. 8

“Contraband Love,” Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams – Sept. 15

“Talk Is Cheap,” The Karpinka Brothers – Sept. 15

“Fantastic Plastic,” Flamin’ Groovies – Sept. 22

“Wilder Shores,” Belinda Carlisle – Sept. 29

“Inside a Dream,” Echosmith – Sept. 29

“Rule 62,” Whitney Rose – Oct. 6

“Specials,” “More Specials,” “In the Studio With the Special AKA,” The Specials – Sept. 8

“I Am the Cosmos (Deluxe Edition),” Chris Bell – Sept. 15

“Simple Dreams (40th Anniversary Edition),” Linda Ronstadt – Sept. 15

“Art Pepper Presents West Coast Sessions Vol. 5: Jack Sheldon,” “Art Pepper Presents West Coast Sessions Vol. 6: Shelly Manne,” Art Pepper – Sept. 29

“Pass Your Light Around,” Jerry Yester – Oct. 6