Updates / Additions: Echo & The Bunnymen, The Vaccines, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Nov. 27-28, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Bad Company Live At Red Rocks,” Bad Company – Jan. 12
“Earthtones,” Bahamas – Jan. 19
“KIDZ BOP 37,” KIDZ BOP Kids – Jan. 19
“Into the Great Divide,” Into the Great Divide – Jan. 26
“Let It Go,” Bernard Allison – Feb. 2
“Slow Sundown,” Holy Motors – Feb. 9
“Hundred Acres,” S. Carey – Feb. 23
“Only Human,” Calum Scott – March 9
“Change Your Position,” Tax the Heat – March 9
“Combat Sports,” The Vaccines – March 30
“The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon,” Echo & The Bunnymen – May 18
“Brotherly Love: The RCA Anthology,” The Main Ingredient – Jan. 12
“Retrospective,” Hilary Hahn – Jan. 19
“Martika’s Edition: Reheated Edition,” Martika – Jan. 26
“The Definitive Collection: Plus …,” Ohio Players – Jan. 26
“The Essential Beverly Crawford Vol. 2,” Beverly Crawford – Feb. 2
“Cheek To Cheek: The Complete Duet Recordings,” Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Feb. 23