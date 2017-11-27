Updates

Updates / Additions: Echo & The Bunnymen, The Vaccines, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Nov. 27-28, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Bad Company Live At Red Rocks,” Bad Company – Jan. 12

“Earthtones,” Bahamas – Jan. 19

“KIDZ BOP 37,” KIDZ BOP Kids – Jan. 19

“Into the Great Divide,” Into the Great Divide – Jan. 26

“Let It Go,” Bernard Allison – Feb. 2

“Slow Sundown,” Holy Motors – Feb. 9

“Hundred Acres,” S. Carey – Feb. 23

“Only Human,” Calum Scott – March 9

“Change Your Position,” Tax the Heat – March 9

“Combat Sports,” The Vaccines – March 30

“The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon,” Echo & The Bunnymen – May 18

REISSUES

“Brotherly Love: The RCA Anthology,” The Main Ingredient – Jan. 12

“Retrospective,” Hilary Hahn – Jan. 19

“Martika’s Edition: Reheated Edition,” Martika – Jan. 26

“The Definitive Collection: Plus …,” Ohio Players – Jan. 26

“The Essential Beverly Crawford Vol. 2,” Beverly Crawford – Feb. 2

“Cheek To Cheek: The Complete Duet Recordings,” Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Feb. 23

