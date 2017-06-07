Published on June 7th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: DJ Khaled, Isley Brothers & Santana, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of June 7, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Grateful,” DJ Khaled – June 23
“Ritual,” In This Moment – July 21
“The Age of Reason,” Bronski Beat – July 28
“Never Gets Old,” Joe Nichols – July 28
“Every Mile Mattered,” Nichole Nordeman – July 28
“Red Hands Black Deeds,” Shaman’s Harvest – July 28
“The Rise of Chaos,” Accept – Aug. 4
“Power of Peace,” The Isley Brothers • Santana – Aug. 4
“Lost and Found,” Martine McCutcheon – Aug. 11
“More Nothing,” Baby in Vain – Aug. 25
“Seekers and Finders,” Gogol Bordello – Aug. 25
“Antisocialites,” Alvvays – Sept. 8
“Exitoca,” Cristobal and the Sea – Sept. 22
Reissues
“Anthology,” Eric Stewart – July 21
“Come All Ye – The First Ten Years (1968 to 1978),” Fairport Convention – July 28
“The two faces of Fame: The Complete 1967 Recordings,” Georgie Fame – July 28
“Vintage Years,” Fleetwood Mac – July 28
“Play It Again, Sam: The Fox Box,” Samantha Fox – July 28
“Justhipper: The Complete Sire & Blanco y Negro Recordings 1986-1988,” James – July 28
” ‘Best’: 1983-2017,” Howard Jones – July 28
“Anyway You Wanna: The People’s Choice Anthology 1971-1981,” People’s Choice – July 28