Updates

Published on June 7th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

Updates / Additions: DJ Khaled, Isley Brothers & Santana, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of June 7, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Grateful,” DJ Khaled – June 23

“Ritual,” In This Moment – July 21

“The Age of Reason,” Bronski Beat – July 28

“Never Gets Old,” Joe Nichols – July 28

“Every Mile Mattered,” Nichole Nordeman – July 28

“Red Hands Black Deeds,” Shaman’s Harvest – July 28

“The Rise of Chaos,” Accept – Aug. 4

“Power of Peace,” The Isley Brothers • Santana – Aug. 4

“Lost and Found,” Martine McCutcheon – Aug. 11

“More Nothing,” Baby in Vain – Aug. 25

“Seekers and Finders,” Gogol Bordello – Aug. 25

“Antisocialites,” Alvvays – Sept. 8

“Exitoca,” Cristobal and the Sea – Sept. 22

Frank + Oak: One-Stop Summer Clothing Shop »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

Reissues

“Anthology,” Eric Stewart – July 21

“Come All Ye – The First Ten Years (1968 to 1978),” Fairport Convention – July 28

“The two faces of Fame: The Complete 1967 Recordings,” Georgie Fame – July 28

“Vintage Years,” Fleetwood Mac – July 28

“Play It Again, Sam: The Fox Box,” Samantha Fox – July 28

“Justhipper: The Complete Sire & Blanco y Negro Recordings 1986-1988,” James – July 28

” ‘Best’: 1983-2017,” Howard Jones – July 28

“Anyway You Wanna: The People’s Choice Anthology 1971-1981,” People’s Choice – July 28

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑