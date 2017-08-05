Published on August 5th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Dixie Chicks, Marc Almond, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Aug. 5, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Lead Belly, Baby!,” Dan Zanes and Friends – Aug. 25
“DCX MMXVI – In Concert,” Dixie Chicks – Sept. 1
“Iconic Message 4 America,” Sheila E. – Sept. 1
“Gizmodrome,” Gizmodrome – Sept. 15
“Brick Body Kids Still Daydream,” Open Mike Eagle – Sept. 15
“Shadows and Reflections,” Marc Almond – Sept. 22
“Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness of Decay,” Cradle of Filth – Sept. 22
“Strange Peace,” METZ – Sept. 22
“On a Distant Shore,” Leon Russell – Sept. 22
“Sky Trails,” David Crosby – Sept. 29
“Too Real,” Giraffage – Oct. 20
“I Don’t Believe We’ve Met,” Danielle Bradbery – Dec. 1
Reissues
“Live At McCabe’s Guitar Workshop: January 1, 1977,” Mike Bloomfield – Sept. 22
“Cheek To Cheek: The Complete Duet Recordings,” Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Sept. 22
“Joy Ride: Solo Albums 1973-1980,” Rick Derringer – Sept. 29
“Glenn Gould: The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions,” Glenn Gould – Sept. 29
“The Dawn Albums Collection,” Mungo Jerry – Sept. 29
DVD / Blu-ray
“From the Vault – Sticky Fingers: Live At The Fonda Theater 2015,” The Rolling Stones – Sept. 29
“Hype! (Collector’s Edition),” various artists – Sept. 29