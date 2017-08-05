Updates

Published on August 5th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

Updates / Additions: Dixie Chicks, Marc Almond, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Aug. 5, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Lead Belly, Baby!,” Dan Zanes and Friends – Aug. 25

“DCX MMXVI – In Concert,” Dixie Chicks – Sept. 1

“Iconic Message 4 America,” Sheila E. – Sept. 1

“Gizmodrome,” Gizmodrome – Sept. 15

“Brick Body Kids Still Daydream,” Open Mike Eagle – Sept. 15

“Shadows and Reflections,” Marc Almond – Sept. 22

“Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness of Decay,” Cradle of Filth – Sept. 22

“Strange Peace,” METZ – Sept. 22

“On a Distant Shore,” Leon Russell – Sept. 22

“Sky Trails,” David Crosby – Sept. 29

“Too Real,” Giraffage – Oct. 20

“I Don’t Believe We’ve Met,” Danielle Bradbery – Dec. 1

Online Only: 30% Off Vinyl Records at HotTopic.com! »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

Reissues

“Live At McCabe’s Guitar Workshop: January 1, 1977,” Mike Bloomfield – Sept. 22

“Cheek To Cheek: The Complete Duet Recordings,” Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Sept. 22

“Joy Ride: Solo Albums 1973-1980,” Rick Derringer – Sept. 29

“Glenn Gould: The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions,” Glenn Gould – Sept. 29

“The Dawn Albums Collection,” Mungo Jerry – Sept. 29

Discover your ethnic mix. Save 30% off Ancestry DNA »

Save 33% on a Samsung BD-J6300 Blu-ray Player (8/6 – 8/12 only!) Reg. $149.99. Plus free shipping! »

DVD / Blu-ray

“From the Vault – Sticky Fingers: Live At The Fonda Theater 2015,” The Rolling Stones – Sept. 29

“Hype! (Collector’s Edition),” various artists – Sept. 29

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑