Published on February 1st, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Depeche Mode, Blondie, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 1-2, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Spirit,” Depeche Mode – release date, March 17
“Adios,” Cory Branan – April 7
“Canyons in My Mind,” Andrew Combs – April 7
“The Far Field,” Future Islands – April 7
“Green End,” Jesse Hale Moore – April 7
“Novum,” Procol Harum – April 7
“Robyn Hitchcock,” Robyn Hitchcock – April 21
“Pollinator,” Blondie – album title, release date, May 5
“This Old Dog,” Mac DeMarco – May 5
“The Weather,” Pond – May 5
“Fast or Feast,” Gothic Tropic – May 19
“Green Twins,” Nick Hakim – May 19
“Feed the Machine,” Nickelback – June 9