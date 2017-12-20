Updates

Published on December 20th, 2017

Updates / Additions: David Cook, American Nightmare, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Dec. 20, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Thes Are the Days,” Jann Arden – Feb. 2

“The Ledges,” Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert – Feb. 9

“American Nightmare,” American Nightmare – Feb. 16

“Chromance,” David Cook – Feb. 16

“Onion,” Shannon & the Clams – Feb. 16

“41,” Reggie and the Full Effect – Feb. 23

“Ain’t Always Easy,” Stone Broken – March 2

REISSUES

“Love’s Theme: The Best of the 20th Century Records Singles,” Barry White – Feb. 9

“The Jacquet Files, Volume 2 (Big Band Rehearsal 1986),” “The Jacquet Files, Volume 3 (Big Band Live At The Village Vanguard 1987),” Illinois Jacquet – Feb. 16

“The Best of Charles Wright and the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band,” Charles Wright and the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band – Feb. 16

“Live Bootleg Series Volume 14 – It’s Johnny’s Birthday,” Johnny Winter – Feb. 23

