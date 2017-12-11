Updates

Published on December 11th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

Updates / Additions: David Byrne, Moby, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Dec. 11, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Through People Like Me,” Mass Anthem – Jan. 19

“Unsung Prophets and Dead Messiahs,” Orphaned Land – Jan. 26

“Quit the Curse,” Anna Burch – Feb. 2

“Everything Was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt,” Moby – March 2

“American Utopia,” David Byrne – March 9

“Space Gun,” Guided By Voices – March 23

The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” at HappySocks.com »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

REISSUES

“The Sire Years: 1985-1993,” Book of Love – Jan. 19

“Artifact: The Unreleased Album,” The Choir – Feb. 2

“Road Trips, Vol. 4 No. 3 – Denver ’73,” Grateful Dead – Feb. 2

“Roxy Music (Deluxe Edition),” Roxy Music – Feb. 2

“John Williams Conductor,” John Williams – Feb. 2

“The Asylum Years,” Chris Hillman – Feb. 9

“Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition,” Jethro Tull – Feb. 9

Electronics Gift Guide »

DVD / BLU-RAY

“One For All Tour: Live in Australia 1989,” Bee Gees – Feb. 2

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑