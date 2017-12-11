Published on December 11th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: David Byrne, Moby, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Dec. 11, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Through People Like Me,” Mass Anthem – Jan. 19
“Unsung Prophets and Dead Messiahs,” Orphaned Land – Jan. 26
“Quit the Curse,” Anna Burch – Feb. 2
“Everything Was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt,” Moby – March 2
“American Utopia,” David Byrne – March 9
“Space Gun,” Guided By Voices – March 23
“The Sire Years: 1985-1993,” Book of Love – Jan. 19
“Artifact: The Unreleased Album,” The Choir – Feb. 2
“Road Trips, Vol. 4 No. 3 – Denver ’73,” Grateful Dead – Feb. 2
“Roxy Music (Deluxe Edition),” Roxy Music – Feb. 2
“John Williams Conductor,” John Williams – Feb. 2
“The Asylum Years,” Chris Hillman – Feb. 9
“Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition,” Jethro Tull – Feb. 9
“One For All Tour: Live in Australia 1989,” Bee Gees – Feb. 2