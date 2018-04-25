Published on April 25th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Dave Matthews Band, The Rolling Stones, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of April 25, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“MTV Unplugged: Live At Roundhouse, London,” Biffy Clyro – May 25
“The Music In My Head,” Michael Franks – new release date, June 8
“Come Tomorrow,” Dave Matthews Band – June 8
“Live at Hammersmith,” The Darkness – June 15
“Hardly Electronic,” The Essex Green – June 29
“No Trail and Other Unholy Paths,” Jaye Jayle – June 29
“Gimme Some Light,” Ryan Martin – June 29
“Ordinary Corrupt Human Love,” Deafheaven – July 13
“Tormentor,” The Agony Scene – July 20
“Flowers of Evil / Mountain Live (The Road Goes Ever On),” Mountain – June 8
“Peach Picks: Cream of the Crop 2003,” The Allman Brothers Band – June 15
“Gene Clark Sings for You,” Gene Clark – June 15
“The Buddah Collection,” The Edwin Hawkins Singers – June 15
“Days (1988-1991),” Kirsty MacColl – June 15
“Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016,” The Rolling Stones – June 15
“Brawlers,” “Bawlers” and “Bastards,” Tom Waits – June 15
“12 Inch Dance: 90s Remix,” various artists – June 22
“I Lost My Head: The Chrysalis Years (1975-1980),” Gentle Giant – July 20
