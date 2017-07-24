Updates

Published on July 24th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

Updates / Additions: The Darkness, Dhani Harrison, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of July 20, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“The Source,” Tony Allen – Sept. 8

“(V),” The Bronx – Sept. 22

“Fool’s Paradise,” Cold Specks – Sept. 22

“First Things First,” Roadcase Royale – Sept. 22

“Lambs & Lions,” Chase Rice – Sept. 29

“Pinewood Smile,” The Darkness – Oct. 6

“IN///PARALLEL,” Dhani Harrison – album title, release date, Oct. 6

“Meet King Leg,” King Leg – Oct. 6

“Officially Yours,” Demetria McKinney – Oct. 6

“The Weather Station,” The Weather Station – Oct. 6

“Five,” Hollywood Undead – Oct. 27

“Part Human, Mostly Beast,” Honeymoon Disease – Oct. 27

“Coco (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” various artists – Nov. 17

Reissues

“The Turning Tide,” PP Arnold – Oct. 6

“Against the Glass,” Slow – Oct. 27

“A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,” Aretha Franklin – Nov. 10

