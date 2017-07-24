Published on July 24th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: The Darkness, Dhani Harrison, etc.
New Releases
“The Source,” Tony Allen – Sept. 8
“(V),” The Bronx – Sept. 22
“Fool’s Paradise,” Cold Specks – Sept. 22
“First Things First,” Roadcase Royale – Sept. 22
“Lambs & Lions,” Chase Rice – Sept. 29
“Pinewood Smile,” The Darkness – Oct. 6
“IN///PARALLEL,” Dhani Harrison – album title, release date, Oct. 6
“Meet King Leg,” King Leg – Oct. 6
“Officially Yours,” Demetria McKinney – Oct. 6
“The Weather Station,” The Weather Station – Oct. 6
“Five,” Hollywood Undead – Oct. 27
“Part Human, Mostly Beast,” Honeymoon Disease – Oct. 27
“Coco (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” various artists – Nov. 17
Reissues
“The Turning Tide,” PP Arnold – Oct. 6
“Against the Glass,” Slow – Oct. 27
“A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra,” Aretha Franklin – Nov. 10