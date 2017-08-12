Published on August 12th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Cut Copy, Fantasia, Kaki King, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Aug. 12, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Current Mood,” Dustin Lynch – Sept. 8
“Kaki King Live at Berklee,” Kaki King – Sept. 22
“Haiku From Zero,” Cut Copy – Sept. 22
“Christmas After Midnight,” Fantasia – Oct. 6
“Take Me Apart,” Kelela – Oct. 6
“The Book of Law,” Lawrence Rothman – Oct. 13
“ken,” Destroyer – Oct. 20
Online Only: 30% Off Vinyl Records at HotTopic.com! »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
Reissues
“Blind Pig 40th Anniversary,” various artists – Oct. 27
Discover your ethnic mix. Save 30% off Ancestry DNA »
Save 33% on a Samsung BD-J6300 Blu-ray Player (8/6 – 8/12 only!) Reg. $149.99. Plus free shipping! »