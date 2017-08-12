Updates

Updates / Additions: Cut Copy, Fantasia, Kaki King, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Aug. 12, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Current Mood,” Dustin Lynch – Sept. 8

“Kaki King Live at Berklee,” Kaki King – Sept. 22

“Haiku From Zero,” Cut Copy – Sept. 22

“Christmas After Midnight,” Fantasia – Oct. 6

“Take Me Apart,” Kelela – Oct. 6

“The Book of Law,” Lawrence Rothman – Oct. 13

“ken,” Destroyer – Oct. 20

Reissues

“Blind Pig 40th Anniversary,” various artists – Oct. 27

