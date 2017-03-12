Updates

Updates / Additions: The Cranberries, The Afghan Whigs, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of March 12-13, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Something Else,” The Cranberries – April 28

“In Spades,” The Afghan Whigs – May 5

“TajMo,” Taj Mahal / Keb’ Mo’ – May 5

“I Can Spin a Rainbow,” Amanda Palmer & Edward Ka-Spel – May 5

“Transient Lullaby,” The Mastersons – May 19

“Stop Talking,” Chris Price – May 19

“Witness,” Benjamin Booker – June 2

“I’m Not Your Man,” Marika Hackman – June 2

Reissues

“Ain’t No Soul (In These Old Shoes): The Complete OKeh Recordings 1963-67,” Major Lance – April 21

“All Things Change: The Transatlantic Anthology 1967-1970,” Ralph McTell – April 21

“The Other Brother: A Solo Anthology 1965-1970,” Bobby Hatfield – April 28

“Complete ‘Forever Changes’ Live,” Arthur Lee & Love – May 5

“The Big Box,” Little River Band – May 5

“Official Release Series Discs 5-8” and “Official Release Series Discs 8.5-12,” Neil Young – May 12

“Greatest Hits,” Lyle Lovett – May 19

