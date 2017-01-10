Published on January 10th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Craig Finn, Emmure, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 10-11, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“People We Become,” Jo Harman – Feb. 3
“O∆,” London O’Connor – Feb. 17
“Tears in the Club,” Kingdom – Feb. 24
“Look at Yourself,” Emmure – March 3
“Dirty Wonder,” K Phillips – March 10
“We All Want the Same Things,” Craig Finn – March 24
“Spring Carousel,” George Winston – March 31
Reissues
“The Doors (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” – new release date, March 31
“Artur Schnabel – The RCA Victor Recordings,” Art Schnabel – April 7