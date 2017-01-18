Published on January 18th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Conor Oberst, Marty Stuart, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 18, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Dirty Projectors,” Dirty Projectors – Feb. 24
“Millport,” Greg Graffin – March 10
“Hands Up,” Honeymoon Suite – March 10
“Way Out West,” Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives – March 10
“Trophy,” Sunny Sweeney – March 10
“Live From The Fox Oakland,” Tedeschi Trucks Band – March 10
“Chills & Fever,” Samantha Fish – March 17
“Salutations,” Conor Oberst – March 17
“American Beauty,” CJ Ramone – March 17
“Look at the Powerful People,” Formation – new release date, March 24
“Kelly Lee Owens,” Kelly Lee Owens – March 24
“Dead Ringer,” The Whiskey Gentry – April 7
“La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
Reissues
“George Harrison – The Vinyl Collection,” George Harrison – Feb. 24
“Fishin’ in the Dark: The Best of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band,” Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Feb. 24
“The Man Who Changed Guitar Forever! The Allan Holdsworth Album Collection,” Allan Holdsworth – April 7