Published on January 18th, 2017

Updates / Additions: Conor Oberst, Marty Stuart, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 18, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Dirty Projectors,” Dirty Projectors – Feb. 24

“Millport,” Greg Graffin – March 10

“Hands Up,” Honeymoon Suite – March 10

“Way Out West,” Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives – March 10

“Trophy,” Sunny Sweeney – March 10

“Live From The Fox Oakland,” Tedeschi Trucks Band – March 10

“Chills & Fever,” Samantha Fish – March 17

“Salutations,” Conor Oberst – March 17

“American Beauty,” CJ Ramone – March 17

“Look at the Powerful People,” Formation – new release date, March 24

“Kelly Lee Owens,” Kelly Lee Owens – March 24

“Dead Ringer,” The Whiskey Gentry – April 7

“La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” »

Reissues

“George Harrison – The Vinyl Collection,” George Harrison – Feb. 24

“Fishin’ in the Dark: The Best of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band,” Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Feb. 24

“The Man Who Changed Guitar Forever! The Allan Holdsworth Album Collection,” Allan Holdsworth – April 7

