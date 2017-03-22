Published on March 22nd, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Chuck Berry, Lucy Rose, Dispatch, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of March 22, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“The Source,” Ayreon – April 28
“Rock n Roll Consciousness,” Thurston Moore – April 28
“Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art?,” Black Lips – May 5
“No Shape,” Perfume Genius – May 5
“Dada,” B Boys – May 19
“Pick Your Poison,” Selwyn Birchwood – May 19
“Shake the Shudder,” !!! (Chk Chk Chk) – May 19
“Wade Waist Deep,” Thomas Wynn and The Believers – May 19
“Different Days,” The Charlatans – May 26
“America, Location 12,” Dispatch – June 2
“CHUCK,” Chuck Berry – release date, preorder links, June 16
“City Music,” Kevin Morby – June 16
“Minute Bodies: The Intimate World of F. Percy Smith,” Tindersticks – June 16
“Something’s Changing,” Lucy Rose – July 14
Reissues
“Send Away the Tigers: 10 Year Collectors’ Edition,” Manic Street Preachers – May 12
“Already Here / Wovoka / Beaded Dreams Through Turquoise Eyes,” Redbone – May 12
“The Best of Big Star,” Big Star – new release date, May 19
“Les liaisons dangereuses 1960,” Thelonious Monk – May 19