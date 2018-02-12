Updates / Additions: Chicago, Leftover Salmon, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 12, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Reloaded,” Shenandoah – March 16

“No Matter What,” Ryan Stevenson – April 6

“Currents, Constellations,” Nels Cline – April 13

“Pinkus Abortion Technician,” The Melvins – April 20

“Panic Blooms,” Black Moth Super Rainbow – May 4

“Safe in the Arms of Time,” Rita Coolidge – album title, release date, May 4

“Clippety Clop,” Holly Golightly and The Brokeoffs – May 4

“Something Higher,” Leftover Salmon – May 4

“All You Need Is Soul,” Jizzy Pearl – May 11

REISSUES

“Shake It Up (Expanded Edition)” and “Heartbeat City (Expanded Edition),” The Cars – March 30

“Midstream / Debby Boone” and “Love Has No Reason / Savin’ It Up (Expanded Edition),” Debby Boone – April 6

“Chicago: VI Decades Live (This Is What We Do),” Chicago – April 6

“The Studio Albums 1978-1991,” Dire Straits – April 13

“The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band / Trouble in Paradise,” The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band – April 13

