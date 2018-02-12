Published on February 12th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Chicago, Leftover Salmon, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 12, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Reloaded,” Shenandoah – March 16
“No Matter What,” Ryan Stevenson – April 6
“Currents, Constellations,” Nels Cline – April 13
“Pinkus Abortion Technician,” The Melvins – April 20
“Panic Blooms,” Black Moth Super Rainbow – May 4
“Safe in the Arms of Time,” Rita Coolidge – album title, release date, May 4
“Clippety Clop,” Holly Golightly and The Brokeoffs – May 4
“Something Higher,” Leftover Salmon – May 4
“All You Need Is Soul,” Jizzy Pearl – May 11
Oprah’s Book Club: “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
“Shake It Up (Expanded Edition)” and “Heartbeat City (Expanded Edition),” The Cars – March 30
“Midstream / Debby Boone” and “Love Has No Reason / Savin’ It Up (Expanded Edition),” Debby Boone – April 6
“Chicago: VI Decades Live (This Is What We Do),” Chicago – April 6
“The Studio Albums 1978-1991,” Dire Straits – April 13
“The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band / Trouble in Paradise,” The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band – April 13
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones »