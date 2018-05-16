Updates / Additions: Charles Lloyd & The Marvels + Lucinda Williams, etc.

May 11, 2018 » Arctic Monkeys, Charlie Puth, Beach House, Loreena McKennitt, Ry Cooder, La Luz, Sevendust, Simian Mobile Disco, Strung Out, Glenn Frey, Brent Cobb, Marian Hill, Mike Zito, etc.

May 18, 2018 » Ray LaMontagne, BTS, Courtney Barnett, James Bay, Joan Armatrading, Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, Echo & The Bunnymen, Basia, Five Finger Death Punch, Parquet Courts, etc.

May 25, 2018 » Shawn Mendes, Snow Patrol, Jennifer Warnes, Hoobastank, CHVRCHES, Jeffrey Osborne, Michael Franks, Don Airey, Jonathan Davis, Ian Moore, Xavier Rudd, Spock’s Beard, etc.

June 1, 2018 » Roger Daltrey, Neko Case, Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Owl City, Thompson Square, Natalie Prass, Tower of Power, Morcheeba, Ben Howard, American Aquarium, etc.

June 8, 2018 » Dave Matthews Band, Lily Allen, Sugarland, Dierks Bentley, Lykke Li, The Get Up Kids, Dance Gavin Dance, Poptone, Shannon Shaw, Tremonti, Gruff Rhys, Michael Franks, etc.

June 15, 2018 » Nicki Minaj, Christina Aguilera, Johnny Marr, Arthur Buck, Buddy Guy, Mike Shinoda, Nick Lowe, Gin Blossoms, Rebelution, The Beat starring Dave Wakeling, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Wilko Johnson, Jaki Graham, etc.

June 22, 2018 » Panic! At the Disco, 5 Seconds of Summer, Nine Inch Nails, Bebe Rexha, Dawes, The Orb, Kamasi Washington, T. Hardy Morris, The Record Company, Swing Out Sister, etc.

June 29, 2018 » Ray Davies, Florence + The Machine, Bullet for My Valentine, Indigo Girls, The Alarm, The Innocence Mission, Jim James, The Milk Carton Kids, The Wild Feathers, Guns N’ Roses, etc.

More New Releases» July 6 and Beyond









