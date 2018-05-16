Published on May 16th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Charles Lloyd & The Marvels + Lucinda Williams, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of May 16, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Fight the Good Fight,” The Interrupters – June 29
“Vanished Gardens,” Charles Lloyd & The Marvels + Lucinda Williams – June 29
“Joy,” Ty Segall & White Fence – July 13
“Time Flies,” Jim Lauderdale – Aug. 3
Title TBA, Liam Payne – Sept. 14
“Warlight,” Michael Ondaatje (Hardcover) »
“Exposed: The Multi-Track Sessions Mixed By Steve Levine,” Millie Jackson – June 29
“From the Vault: No Security – San Jose ’99,” The Rolling Stones – July 13
