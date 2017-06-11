Updates

Updates / Additions: Carole King, Violent Femmes, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of June 11, 2017)

New Releases

“2 Mics & The Truth: Unplugged & Unhinged in America,” Violent Femmes – July 7

“Sounds From the Other Side,” WizKid – July 14

“The Evolution of Anger,” Shattered Sun – July 21

“Anchors,” Will Hoge – Aug. 11

“Legacy,” The Cadillac Three – Aug. 25

“Tapestry: Live at Hyde Park,” Carole King – Sept. 1

Reissues

“If I Keep On Going Crazy / Hurricane / Doin’ What I Feel,” Leon Everette – July 14

“Smiling On a Cloudy Day,” Grateful Dead – July 14

“Lifehouse: Greatest Hits,” Lifehouse – July 14

“Summer of Love,” The Monkees – July 21

“Leave Home (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition),” Ramones – July 21

“Gettin’ Together: Groovy Sounds from the Summer of Love [Vinyl],” various artists – July 21

“Transparent Days: West Coast Nuggets [Vinyl],” various artists – July 28

“Pop Art Live,” Raspberries – Aug. 18

