Updates / Additions: Camila Cabello, Wade Bowen, etc.

Dec. 8, 2017 » Barbra Streisand, Luke Bryan, K. Michelle, Belle and Sebastian, Culture Club, Chris Thile, Danny Elfman, Walker Hayes, etc.

Dec. 15, 2017 » Eminem, Panic! At the Disco, N.E.R.D, G-Eazy, Linkin Park, Boosie BadAzz, New Order, Sir Rosevelt, Asking Alexandria, Majid Jordan, The Beatles, John Williams, dvsn, etc.

Dec. 22, 2017 » Avenged Sevenfold, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Ten Years After, etc.

Dec. 29, 2017 » Juicy J, WizKid, etc.

Jan. 5, 2018 » Jon Brion, Lil Pump, Summoning, Profligate, etc.

Jan. 12, 2018 » Camila Cabello, Black Veil Brides, “2018 GRAMMY Nominees,” Joe Satriani, Bad Company, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Umphrey’s McGee, Anderson East, Diana Ross, Big Star, etc.

Jan. 19, 2018 » Fall Out Boy, First Aid Kit, Kimbra, Glen Hansard, Mudhoney, Charlie Puth, Phillip Phillips, They Might Be Giants, Of Mice & Men, KIDZ BOP Kids, Black Label Society, Anvil, etc.

Jan. 26, 2018 » Rick Springfield, Craig David, Calexico, The Dangerous Summer, Jeffrey Gaines, Steve Hackett, Steep Canyon Rangers, Nightmares on Wax, Machine Head, Mary Gauthier, etc.

