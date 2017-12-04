Updates

Updates / Additions: Camila Cabello, Wade Bowen, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Dec. 4-5, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Camila,” Camila Cabello – new album title, release date, Jan. 12

“The Mutual Admiration Society,” Sterling Ball, John Ferraro and Jim Cox – Jan. 19

“Tuscumbia,” Belle Adair – Jan. 19

“Too Far Gone,” Cane Hill – Jan. 19

“Countries,” Van William – Jan. 19

“Laila Biali,” Laila Biali – Jan. 26

“Strange Angels: In Flight With Elmore James,” various artists – Jan. 26

“Technology,” Don Broco – Feb. 2

“Solid Ground,” Wade Bowen – Feb. 9

“The Hardest Thing,” The Maggie Valley Band – Feb. 9

“Playing Chess,” Elise LeGrow – Feb. 16

“My Dark Side,” Jackson MacIntosh – Feb. 23

“Tall Tales and Alibis,” Steve Barton – March 2

“Rare Birds,” Jonathan Wilson – March 2

The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” at HappySocks.com »

REISSUES

“In Loving Memory Of … 20th Anniversary Special Edition,” Big Wreck – Jan. 19

