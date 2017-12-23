Updates

Updates / Additions: Buffalo Tom, Sue Foley, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Dec. 23, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Like a Radio,” Matthews Southern Comfort – Feb. 23

“Quiet and Peace,” Buffalo Tom – March 2

“The Ice Queen,” Sue Foley – March 2

“Deeper,” Lisa Stansfield – March 9

“From Out of the Skies,” BulletBoys – March 23

REISSUES

“The Epic Years,” Altered Images – Feb. 23

“Songs That Sound Like Movies: The Complete Epic Recordings,” Rupert Holmes – Feb. 23

“All Sides of the Roxy: May 1978,” Todd Rundgren – Feb. 23

“On the Race Track (Expanded Edition),” Precious Wilson – Feb. 23

“I’ve Got News for You: Featuring The Edgar Winter Group & Edgar Winter’s White Trash 1971-1977,” Edgar Winter – Feb. 23

“Shook, Shimmy and Shake: The Complete Recordings 1966-1970,” Wynder K. Frog – Feb. 23

“The Classic Albums Collection 1955-1962,” Nat Adderley – March 9

“The Classic Verve Collection 1957-1961,” Dizzy Gillespie – March 9

“It Shall Be: The Ode & Epic Recordings 1968-1972,” Spirit – March 16

