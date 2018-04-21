Published on April 21st, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: BTS, The Alarm, Lykke Li, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of April 21, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“LOVE YOURSELF: Tear,” BTS – May 18
“Apart,” Pete Yorn & Scarlett Johansson – June 1
“so sad so sexy,” Lykke Li – June 8
“Lost & Found,” Jorja Smith – June 8
“Dude, The Obscure,” T. Hardy Morris – June 22
“No Sounds Are Out of Bounds,” The Orb – June 22
“All of This Life,” The Record Company – June 22
“Equals,” The Alarm – June 29
“The Message,” The Stanley Clarke Band – June 29
“Sun on the Square,” The Innocence Mission – June 29
“Oh God Ma’am,” Sons of Bill – June 29
“All That Reckoning,” Cowboy Junkies – July 13
“Move Through the Dawn,” The Coral – Aug. 17
“Eat the Elephant,” A Perfect Circle »
“Five Star Luxury – The Definitive Anthology 1984-1991,” Five Star – June 29
