Updates / Additions: BTS, The Alarm, Lykke Li, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of April 21, 2018)

NEW RELEASES

“LOVE YOURSELF: Tear,” BTS – May 18

“Apart,” Pete Yorn & Scarlett Johansson – June 1

“so sad so sexy,” Lykke Li – June 8

“Lost & Found,” Jorja Smith – June 8

“Dude, The Obscure,” T. Hardy Morris – June 22

“No Sounds Are Out of Bounds,” The Orb – June 22

“All of This Life,” The Record Company – June 22

“Equals,” The Alarm – June 29

“The Message,” The Stanley Clarke Band – June 29

“Sun on the Square,” The Innocence Mission – June 29

“Oh God Ma’am,” Sons of Bill – June 29

“All That Reckoning,” Cowboy Junkies – July 13

“Move Through the Dawn,” The Coral – Aug. 17

“Eat the Elephant,” A Perfect Circle »

REISSUES

“Five Star Luxury – The Definitive Anthology 1984-1991,” Five Star – June 29

