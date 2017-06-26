Updates

Updates / Additions: Bruce Cockburn, ODESZA, Hurts, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of June 26, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“27861,” Parmalee – July 21

“One of Us,” Mystery Skulls – Aug. 4

“¿Dónde Estás María?,” Meridian Brothers – Sept. 8

“A Moment Apart,” ODESZA – Sept. 8

“We’re Not Going Anywhere,” David Ramirez – Sept. 8

“Bone on Bone,” Bruce Cockburn – Sept. 15

“Hiss Spun,” Chelsea Wolfe – Sept. 22

“Desire,” Hurts – Sept. 29

Reissues

“The Association ‘Live,'” The Association – Aug. 4

“The Promise of Love: 40th Anniversary Edition,” Delegation – Aug. 25

“Black Is Black: The Anthology 1966-1969,” Los Bravos – Aug. 25

“Results (Expanded Edition),” Liza Minnelli – Aug. 25

“Turtle Soup: Expanded Edition,” The Mock Turtles – Aug. 25

“The NeverEnding Story: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Expanded Collector’s Edition),” Giorgio Moroder & Klaus Doldinger – Aug. 25

“Running Free: The Jet Recordings 1976-1977,” Widowmaker – Aug. 25

