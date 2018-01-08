Updates / Additions: The Breeders, Car Seat Headrest, etc.

NEW RELEASES

“Standing at the Gates: The Songs of Nada Surf’s Let Go,” various artists – Feb. 2

“Twin Fantasy,” Car Seat Headrest – Feb. 16

“Tomorrow’s Shore,” Ride – Feb. 16

“The Salt Doll Went to Measure the Depth of the Sea,” The Low Anthem – Feb. 23

“Kitsch II,” Sur Back – Feb. 23

“All Nerve,” The Breeders – March 2

“Drift,” The Men – March 2

“Acid Dad,” Acid Dad – March 9

“The Divine and Dirty,” The Kris Barras Band – March 23

“Chris Carter’s Chemistry Lessons Volume One,” Chris Carter – March 30

“County Seat,” Will Stewart – April 6

“Deeper,” Lisa Stansfield – new release date, April 6

“Ember,” Breaking Benjamin – release date, April 13

“Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John,” Juliana Hatfield – April 13

“Primal Heart,” Kimbra – new release date, April 20



