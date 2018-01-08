Published on January 8th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: The Breeders, Car Seat Headrest, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 8-9, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Standing at the Gates: The Songs of Nada Surf’s Let Go,” various artists – Feb. 2
“Twin Fantasy,” Car Seat Headrest – Feb. 16
“Tomorrow’s Shore,” Ride – Feb. 16
“The Salt Doll Went to Measure the Depth of the Sea,” The Low Anthem – Feb. 23
“Kitsch II,” Sur Back – Feb. 23
“All Nerve,” The Breeders – March 2
“Drift,” The Men – March 2
“Acid Dad,” Acid Dad – March 9
“The Divine and Dirty,” The Kris Barras Band – March 23
“Chris Carter’s Chemistry Lessons Volume One,” Chris Carter – March 30
“County Seat,” Will Stewart – April 6
“Deeper,” Lisa Stansfield – new release date, April 6
“Ember,” Breaking Benjamin – release date, April 13
“Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John,” Juliana Hatfield – April 13
“Primal Heart,” Kimbra – new release date, April 20
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »