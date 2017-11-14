Updates

Updates / Additions: Brandi Carlile, Ought, Femi Kuti, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Nov. 13-14, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“The Ferryman’s Curse,” Strawbs – Dec. 8

“True in Time,” John Gorka – Jan. 19

“Rifles & Rosary Beads,” Mary Gauthier – Jan. 26

“Rise to Glory,” Loudness – Jan. 26

“Full Circle Nightmare,” Kyle Craft – Feb. 2

“Modern Lore,” Julian Lage – Feb. 2

“By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile – Feb. 16

“Room Inside the World,” Ought – Feb. 16

“Wait For Love,” Pianos Become the Teeth – Feb. 16

“One People One World,” Femi Kuti – Feb. 23

“Edgeland,” Kim Richey – March 30

REISSUES

“The Complete Epic Recordings 1956-66,” Juilliard String Quartet – March 2

“The Complete RCA Recordings,” The King’s Singers – March 2

“The Complete Sony Recordings,” Esa-Pekka Salonen – March 2

“The Complete Beethoven Quartets,” Budapest String Quartet – April 13

