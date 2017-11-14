Published on November 14th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Brandi Carlile, Ought, Femi Kuti, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Nov. 13-14, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“The Ferryman’s Curse,” Strawbs – Dec. 8
“True in Time,” John Gorka – Jan. 19
“Rifles & Rosary Beads,” Mary Gauthier – Jan. 26
“Rise to Glory,” Loudness – Jan. 26
“Full Circle Nightmare,” Kyle Craft – Feb. 2
“Modern Lore,” Julian Lage – Feb. 2
“By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile – Feb. 16
“Room Inside the World,” Ought – Feb. 16
“Wait For Love,” Pianos Become the Teeth – Feb. 16
“One People One World,” Femi Kuti – Feb. 23
“Edgeland,” Kim Richey – March 30
“The Complete Epic Recordings 1956-66,” Juilliard String Quartet – March 2
“The Complete RCA Recordings,” The King’s Singers – March 2
“The Complete Sony Recordings,” Esa-Pekka Salonen – March 2
“The Complete Beethoven Quartets,” Budapest String Quartet – April 13