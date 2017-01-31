Updates

Published on January 31st, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

Updates / Additions: Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 30-31, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Southern Avenue,” Southern Avenue – Feb. 24

“Bad Posture,” John Andrews & The Yawns – March 10

“50:50@50,” Fairport Convention – March 10

“Deep South,” Josh Turner – March 10

“Thrown From a Horse,” Cotton Mather – March 17

“The Ghost of Hope,” The Residents – March 24

“Rock and Roll Bye Bye,” Skaters – March 24

“Triplicate,” Bob Dylan – March 31

“Emperor of Sand,” Mastodon – album title, release date, March 31

“Whiteout Conditions,” The New Pornographers – April 7

“God’s Problem Child,” Willie Nelson – release date, April 28

“Visuals,” Mew – April 28

Reissues

“Ultramega OK (Deluxe Edition),” Soundgarden – March 10

“On a Monday Evening,” The Bill Evans Trio – March 24

“T’Pau: The Virgin Anthology,” T’Pau – March 24

