Updates

Published on September 16th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

Updates / Additions: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Craig David, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Sept. 16, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“How Dare You,” Electric Six – Oct. 13

“Simply Cheryl,” Cheryl Fortune – Oct. 13

“In a Time of Trouble, a Wild Exultation,” Jaye Bartell – Oct. 20

“Californisoul,” Supersonic Blues Machine – Oct. 20

“Finally It’s Christmas,” Hanson – Oct. 27

“QTY,” QTY – Oct. 27

“1982,” Liima – Nov. 3

“The Mortal Coil,” Polaris – Nov. 3

“Just the Beginning,” Grace VanderWaal – Nov. 3

“Synthesis,” Evanescence – release date, Nov. 10

“Mama Earth,” Project Mama Earth & Joss Stone – Nov. 10

“Wrong Creatures,” Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Jan. 12

“The Time Is Now,” Craig David – Jan. 26

“We Will All Be Gone,” Good Tiger – Feb. 9

Online Only: 30% Off Vinyl Records at HotTopic.com! »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

Reissues

“Firecracker – Pyro Edition,” Whitney Peyton – Oct. 6

“Stax Country,” various artists – Oct. 20

“The Ultimate Merry Christmas,” The Supremes – Nov. 3

“Automatic for the People (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition),” R.E.M. – Nov. 10

Discover your ethnic mix. Save 30% off Ancestry DNA »

New Surface Pro, Starting at $799, Plus Free Shipping and Returns! »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑