Updates / Additions: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Craig David, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Sept. 16, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“How Dare You,” Electric Six – Oct. 13
“Simply Cheryl,” Cheryl Fortune – Oct. 13
“In a Time of Trouble, a Wild Exultation,” Jaye Bartell – Oct. 20
“Californisoul,” Supersonic Blues Machine – Oct. 20
“Finally It’s Christmas,” Hanson – Oct. 27
“QTY,” QTY – Oct. 27
“1982,” Liima – Nov. 3
“The Mortal Coil,” Polaris – Nov. 3
“Just the Beginning,” Grace VanderWaal – Nov. 3
“Synthesis,” Evanescence – release date, Nov. 10
“Mama Earth,” Project Mama Earth & Joss Stone – Nov. 10
“Wrong Creatures,” Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Jan. 12
“The Time Is Now,” Craig David – Jan. 26
“We Will All Be Gone,” Good Tiger – Feb. 9
Reissues
“Firecracker – Pyro Edition,” Whitney Peyton – Oct. 6
“Stax Country,” various artists – Oct. 20
“The Ultimate Merry Christmas,” The Supremes – Nov. 3
“Automatic for the People (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition),” R.E.M. – Nov. 10
