Published on December 25th, 2016 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Big Sean, Michael Bolton, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Dec. 25, 2016) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“I Decided.,” Big Sean – Feb. 3
“Songs of Cinema,” Michael Bolton – Feb. 10
“I’m Only Dreaming,” Eisley – Feb. 17
“Breathless,” Phil Perry – Feb. 24
“The Junto Collection,” Béla Fleck – March 3
“Music for Chameleons,” Jesse Harris – March 10
“Bare-boned and Sacred,” Peter Murphy – March 10
Reissues
“Say It Again (Deluxe Edition),” Jermaine Stewart – Jan. 20
“The Very Best of Brenton Wood,” Brenton Wood – Feb. 10
“Well I Ask You: The Complete 60s Recordings,” Eden Kane – Feb. 17
“Dirty Water,” “Why Pick on Me -Sometimes Good Guys Don’t Wear White,” “Try It,” The Standells – Feb. 17
“Keep ‘Em Coming! The Collection,” Status Quo – Feb. 17
“The Collection,” Bonnie Tyler – Feb. 17
“World Clique (Deluxe Edition),” Deee-Lite – Feb. 24
“Whole Oats & War Babies,” Daryl Hall & John Oates – Feb. 24
“The Best of Melanie,” Melanie – Feb. 24
“Albums and Singles 1982-1989,” Red Lorry Yellow Lorry – Feb. 24