Updates

Published on December 25th, 2016 | by Gerry Galipault

0

Updates / Additions: Big Sean, Michael Bolton, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Dec. 25, 2016) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“I Decided.,” Big Sean – Feb. 3

“Songs of Cinema,” Michael Bolton – Feb. 10

“I’m Only Dreaming,” Eisley – Feb. 17

“Breathless,” Phil Perry – Feb. 24

“The Junto Collection,” Béla Fleck – March 3

“Music for Chameleons,” Jesse Harris – March 10

“Bare-boned and Sacred,” Peter Murphy – March 10

Electronics Holiday Gift Guide »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

Reissues

“Say It Again (Deluxe Edition),” Jermaine Stewart – Jan. 20

“The Very Best of Brenton Wood,” Brenton Wood – Feb. 10

“Well I Ask You: The Complete 60s Recordings,” Eden Kane – Feb. 17

“Dirty Water,” “Why Pick on Me -Sometimes Good Guys Don’t Wear White,” “Try It,” The Standells – Feb. 17

“Keep ‘Em Coming! The Collection,” Status Quo – Feb. 17

“The Collection,” Bonnie Tyler – Feb. 17

“World Clique (Deluxe Edition),” Deee-Lite – Feb. 24

“Whole Oats & War Babies,” Daryl Hall & John Oates – Feb. 24

“The Best of Melanie,” Melanie – Feb. 24

“Albums and Singles 1982-1989,” Red Lorry Yellow Lorry – Feb. 24

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑