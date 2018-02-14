Published on February 14th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Beth Hart, Eleanor Friedberger, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 14, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Orquesta Akokán,” Orquesta Akokán – March 30
“Liberty,” Lindi Ortega – March 30
“Shadow on Everything,” Bambara – April 6
“Occasus,” Goldmund – April 13
“Front and Center (Live From New York),” Beth Hart – April 13
“Cerebral Hemispheres,” Mr. Fingers – April 13
“Persona,” Rival Consoles – April 13
“Fantasy Du Jour,” Cold Fronts – April 20
“For Now,” DMA’s – April 27
“In the Rainbow Rain,” Okkervil River – April 27
“Rebound,” Eleanor Friedberger – May 4
“Life Is Good on the Open Road,” Trampled by Turtles – May 4
“I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer,” The Body – May 11
“Floating Features,” La Luz – May 11
“Calm Down,” Ari Roar – May 25
“Eponymous 1981-1983,” “Declaration 1984-1985” and “21 (Redux),” The Alarm – March 16
“Centerfield,” John Fogerty – April 6
