Published on February 14th, 2018

Updates / Additions: Beth Hart, Eleanor Friedberger, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 14, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Orquesta Akokán,” Orquesta Akokán – March 30

“Liberty,” Lindi Ortega – March 30

“Shadow on Everything,” Bambara – April 6

“Occasus,” Goldmund – April 13

“Front and Center (Live From New York),” Beth Hart – April 13

“Cerebral Hemispheres,” Mr. Fingers – April 13

“Persona,” Rival Consoles – April 13

“Fantasy Du Jour,” Cold Fronts – April 20

“For Now,” DMA’s – April 27

“In the Rainbow Rain,” Okkervil River – April 27

“Rebound,” Eleanor Friedberger – May 4

“Life Is Good on the Open Road,” Trampled by Turtles – May 4

“I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer,” The Body – May 11

“Floating Features,” La Luz – May 11

“Calm Down,” Ari Roar – May 25

REISSUES

“Eponymous 1981-1983,” “Declaration 1984-1985” and “21 (Redux),” The Alarm – March 16

“Centerfield,” John Fogerty – April 6

