Updates / Additions: Beth Hart, Eleanor Friedberger, etc.

Feb. 16, 2018 » Brandi Carlile, Michael W. Smith, Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet, Superchunk, Born Ruffians, I’m With Her, Senses Fail, Lee DeWyze, Belle and Sebastian, etc.

Feb. 23, 2018 » Michael W. Smith, Vance Joy, Shawn Colvin, Janiva Magness, John Mayall, Grant-Lee Phillips, Caroline Rose, S. Carey, Al Di Meola, Fever Ray, Femi Kuti, Danielle Nicole, etc.

March 2, 2018 » The Breeders, Moby, Joan Baez, Buffalo Tom, Sue Foley, Andrew W.K., Titus Andronicus, Pet Shop Boys, The Men, etc.

March 9, 2018 » David Byrne, Judas Priest, Three Days Grace, The Fratellis, Myles Kennedy, Ministry, Levellers, Jimi Hendrix, Calum Scott, etc.

March 16, 2018 » The Decemberists, Snoop Dogg, Stone Temple Pilots, Scotty McCreery, Yo La Tengo, Kim Wilde, Casey Abrams, Meshell Ndegeocello, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Dean Ween Group, etc.

March 23, 2018 » Jack White, Led Zeppelin, Lissie, George Ezra, blessthefall, Don McLean, The Moody Blues, Monster Magnet, Thunder, Paul Thorn, etc.

March 30, 2018 » Mary Chapin Carpenter, En Vogue, Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite, Ashley McBryde, Bettye LaVette, The Motels, Kim Richey, The Vaccines, The Voidz, Naked Giants, etc.

April 6, 2018 » Thirty Seconds to Mars, Kylie Minogue, Sloan, Wye Oak, Hinds, The Wonder Years, Lisa Stansfield, Eels, Blackberry Smoke, The Dead Daisies, “Johnny Cash: Forever Words,” etc.

More New Releases» April 13 and Beyond









