Updates / Additions: Barry Manilow, Michelle Branch, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 4-6, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Black and White Rainbows,” Bush – March 10
“Checkered Past,” Save Ferris – March 10
“Things I’ve Never Said,” Frances – March 17
“A World of My Own,” Derrick Anderson – April 7
“Hopeless Romantic,” Michelle Branch – April 7
“Pleasure,” Sondre Lerche – April 14
“Same Sun Same Moon,” Little Hurricane – April 14
“Long Hard Ride,” Deryl Dodd – April 21
“This Is My Town: Songs of New York,” Barry Manilow – April 21
“The King & I,” Faith Evans and The Notorious B.I.G. – May 19
Reissues
“Two of a Kind,” Bobby Darin & Johnny Mercer – March 24
“If Not For You,” Joey Feek – April 7
“Sing It High, Sing It Low: Tumbleweed Records 1971-1973,” various artists – May 12