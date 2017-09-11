Updates

Published on September 11th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

Updates / Additions: Barenaked Ladies, Marilyn Manson, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Sept. 11, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“MTV Unplugged – Summer Solstice,” a-ha – Oct. 6

“Heaven Upside Down,” Marilyn Manson – Oct. 6

“Echo in the Valley,” Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn – Oct. 20

“Don’t Go Baby It’s Gonna Get Weird Without You,” Porter & The Bluebonnet Rattlesnakes – Oct. 20

“Goodbye Love,” Dirty Fences – Oct. 27

“A for KING & COUNTRY Christmas | LIVE in Phoenix,” for KING & COUNTRY – Oct. 27

“Wizard Bloody Wizard,” Electric Wizard – Nov. 10

“Fake Nudes,” Barenaked Ladies – Nov. 17

Title TBA, Bob Seger – November 2017

Online Only: 30% Off Vinyl Records at HotTopic.com! »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

Reissues

“Cheers!, It’s Christmas (2017 Edition),” Blake Shelton – Oct. 6

“Yardbirds ’68,” The Yardbirds – Nov. 17

Discover your ethnic mix. Save 30% off Ancestry DNA »

New Surface Pro, Starting at $799, Plus Free Shipping and Returns! »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑