Updates / Additions: Barenaked Ladies, Marilyn Manson, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Sept. 11, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“MTV Unplugged – Summer Solstice,” a-ha – Oct. 6
“Heaven Upside Down,” Marilyn Manson – Oct. 6
“Echo in the Valley,” Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn – Oct. 20
“Don’t Go Baby It’s Gonna Get Weird Without You,” Porter & The Bluebonnet Rattlesnakes – Oct. 20
“Goodbye Love,” Dirty Fences – Oct. 27
“A for KING & COUNTRY Christmas | LIVE in Phoenix,” for KING & COUNTRY – Oct. 27
“Wizard Bloody Wizard,” Electric Wizard – Nov. 10
“Fake Nudes,” Barenaked Ladies – Nov. 17
Title TBA, Bob Seger – November 2017
Reissues
“Cheers!, It’s Christmas (2017 Edition),” Blake Shelton – Oct. 6
“Yardbirds ’68,” The Yardbirds – Nov. 17
