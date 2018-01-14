Updates

Updates / Additions: Ashley McBryde, Kat Edmonson, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 14, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Chime,” Dessa – Feb. 23

“Lo Moon,” Lo Moon – Feb. 23

“Tell the Truth,” Lance Lopez – March 2

“Tearing at the Seams,” Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – March 9

“Starry Eagle Eye,” Svartanatt – March 9

“Ventriloquism,” Meshell Ndegeocello – March 16

“May Your Kindness Remain,” Courtney Marie Andrews – March 23

“Madness Is Too Pure,” MaidaVale – March 23

“Stage,” Thunder – March 23

“Boarding House Reach,” Jack White – release date, March 23

“Vessel,” Frankie Cosmos – March 30

“The Universe in You,” The Lonely Biscuits – March 30

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde – March 30

“Haze,” The Shacks – March 30

“Love in the Modern Age,” Josh Rouse – April 13

“Old Fashioned Gal,” Kat Edmonson – April 27

REISSUES

“Doc Watson, Live At Club 47,” Doc Watson – Feb. 9

