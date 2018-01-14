Published on January 14th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Ashley McBryde, Kat Edmonson, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 14, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Chime,” Dessa – Feb. 23
“Lo Moon,” Lo Moon – Feb. 23
“Tell the Truth,” Lance Lopez – March 2
“Tearing at the Seams,” Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – March 9
“Starry Eagle Eye,” Svartanatt – March 9
“Ventriloquism,” Meshell Ndegeocello – March 16
“May Your Kindness Remain,” Courtney Marie Andrews – March 23
“Madness Is Too Pure,” MaidaVale – March 23
“Stage,” Thunder – March 23
“Boarding House Reach,” Jack White – release date, March 23
“Vessel,” Frankie Cosmos – March 30
“The Universe in You,” The Lonely Biscuits – March 30
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde – March 30
“Haze,” The Shacks – March 30
“Love in the Modern Age,” Josh Rouse – April 13
“Old Fashioned Gal,” Kat Edmonson – April 27
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
“Doc Watson, Live At Club 47,” Doc Watson – Feb. 9
The New York Times® Best Sellers »