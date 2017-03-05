Updates / Additions: Alt-J, Wavves, Passafire, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of March 5-6, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

“Don’t Give Up on Love,” Don Bryant – May 12

“Longshot,” Passafire – May 12

“Sweet Kind of Love,” Emily Barker – May 19

“Step Into Light,” Fastball – May 19

“Dirty Pictures (part 1),” Low Cut Connie – May 19

“You’re Welcome,” Wavves – May 19

“Relaxer,” Alt-J – June 9

The Beatles Limited Edition Notebooks from Moleskine »

$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »

“The Fox Box,” The Allman Brothers Band – April 14

“The Supremes A’ Go-Go (Expanded Edition),” The Supremes – April 28

“Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds (1984-2014),” Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds – May 5

“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (50th Anniversary Edition),” The Beatles – June 1

“Run With the Pack (Deluxe Edition)” and “Burnin’ Sky (Deluxe Edition),” Bad Company – June 9