Published on March 5th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Alt-J, Wavves, Passafire, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of March 5-6, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Don’t Give Up on Love,” Don Bryant – May 12
“Longshot,” Passafire – May 12
“Sweet Kind of Love,” Emily Barker – May 19
“Step Into Light,” Fastball – May 19
“Dirty Pictures (part 1),” Low Cut Connie – May 19
“You’re Welcome,” Wavves – May 19
“Relaxer,” Alt-J – June 9
The Beatles Limited Edition Notebooks from Moleskine »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
Reissues
“The Fox Box,” The Allman Brothers Band – April 14
“The Supremes A’ Go-Go (Expanded Edition),” The Supremes – April 28
“Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds (1984-2014),” Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds – May 5
“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (50th Anniversary Edition),” The Beatles – June 1
“Run With the Pack (Deluxe Edition)” and “Burnin’ Sky (Deluxe Edition),” Bad Company – June 9