Published on January 7th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Alison Krauss, The Mavericks, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 8-9, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Laughing at Life,” Duchess – Feb. 10
“Life Will See You Now,” Jens Lekman – Feb. 17
“Flesh Coffin,” Lorna Shore – Feb. 17
“Freakshow,” American Grim – Feb. 24
“Windy City,” Alison Krauss – release date, Feb. 24
“The Iceberg,” Oddisee – Feb. 24
“Twin Solitude,” Leif Vollebekk – Feb. 24
“Stars Are Rising,” Joanna Forest – March 10
“Closure,” Adna – March 17
“Michael Schenker Fest: Live Tokyo International Forum Hall A,” Michael Schenker – March 24
“Monsters in the Deep,” Tom Hickox – March 31
“Brand New Day,” The Mavericks – March 31
Reissues
“Either/Or: Expanded Edition,” Elliott Smith – March 10
“Leonard Bernstein – The Composer,” Leonard Bernstein – March 31