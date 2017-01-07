Updates

Published on January 7th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

Updates / Additions: Alison Krauss, The Mavericks, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 8-9, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Laughing at Life,” Duchess – Feb. 10

“Life Will See You Now,” Jens Lekman – Feb. 17

“Flesh Coffin,” Lorna Shore – Feb. 17

“Freakshow,” American Grim – Feb. 24

“Windy City,” Alison Krauss – release date, Feb. 24

“The Iceberg,” Oddisee – Feb. 24

“Twin Solitude,” Leif Vollebekk – Feb. 24

“Stars Are Rising,” Joanna Forest – March 10

“Closure,” Adna – March 17

“Michael Schenker Fest: Live Tokyo International Forum Hall A,” Michael Schenker – March 24

“Monsters in the Deep,” Tom Hickox – March 31

“Brand New Day,” The Mavericks – March 31

Electronics Holiday Gift Guide »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

Reissues

“Either/Or: Expanded Edition,” Elliott Smith – March 10

“Leonard Bernstein – The Composer,” Leonard Bernstein – March 31

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑