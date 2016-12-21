Updates / Additions: Aimee Mann, Eric Gales, etc.

Updates

New Releases

“Around the Horn,” Rick Braun – Feb. 24

“Middle of the Road,” Eric Gales – March 24

“Mental Ilness,” Aimee Mann – release date, March 31

Reissues

“Street Action / Rock N’ Roll Nights,” Bachman-Turner Overdrive – Feb. 10

“Love Theme From ‘The Godfather’ / Solitaire / You Lay So Easy On / The Way We Were,” Andy Williams – Feb. 10

“The Prestige Collection 1958-1961,” Eddie Davis – March 10

“The Riverside Collection 1958-1962,” Johnny Griffin – March 10

“Rarities,” Smile Empty Soul – March 10

“Fight Fire: The Complete Recordings 1964-1967,” The Golliwogs – March 24

