Published on December 21st, 2016
Updates / Additions: Aimee Mann, Eric Gales, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Dec. 21-22, 2016) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Around the Horn,” Rick Braun – Feb. 24
“Middle of the Road,” Eric Gales – March 24
“Mental Ilness,” Aimee Mann – release date, March 31
Reissues
“Street Action / Rock N’ Roll Nights,” Bachman-Turner Overdrive – Feb. 10
“Love Theme From ‘The Godfather’ / Solitaire / You Lay So Easy On / The Way We Were,” Andy Williams – Feb. 10
“The Prestige Collection 1958-1961,” Eddie Davis – March 10
“The Riverside Collection 1958-1962,” Johnny Griffin – March 10
“Rarities,” Smile Empty Soul – March 10
“Fight Fire: The Complete Recordings 1964-1967,” The Golliwogs – March 24