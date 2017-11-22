Published on November 22nd, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
U2 Album Discography
List of U2 studio, live and compilation albums:
Boy (Island, 1980)
Producer: Steve Lillywhite
Highlights: “I Will Follow,” “Twilight,” “An Cat Dubh,” “The Ocean,” “The Electric Co.”
October (Island, 1981)
Producer: Steve Lillywhite
Highlights: “Gloria,” “Fire,” “October,” “I Fall Down,” “Stranger in a Strange Land”
War (Island, 1983)
Producer: Steve Lillywhite
Highlights: “New Year’s Day,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “Seconds,” “Two Hearts Beat As One,” “Red Light,” “40”
Under a Blood Red Sky (Island, 1984 live LP)
Producer: Jimmy Iovine
Highlights: “Gloria,” “11 O’Clock Tick Tock,” “I Will Follow,””Party Girl,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “The Electric Co.,” “New Year’s Day,” “40”
The Unforgettable Fire (Island, 1984)
Producers: Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois
Highlights: “Pride (In the Name of Love),” “A Sort of Homecoming,” “The Unforgettable Fire,” “4th of July,” “Bad,” “MLK”
The Joshua Tree (Island, 1987)
Producers: Daniel Lanois, Brian Eno
Highlights: “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” “With or Without You,” “Bullet the Blue Sky,” “Red Hill Mining Town,” “In God’s Country”
Rattle and Hum (Island, 1988)
Producer: Jimmy Iovine
Highlights: “Desire,” “All Along the Watchtower,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” “Silver and Gold,” “Pride (In the Name of Love),” “Angel of Harlem,” “Love Rescue Me,” “When Love Comes to Town” (feat. B.B. King), “All I Want Is You”
Achtung Baby (Island, 1991)
Producers: Daniel Lanois, Brian Eno
Highlights: “Even Better Than the Real Thing,” “One,” “Until the End of the World,” “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses,” “The Fly,” “Mysterious Ways”
Zooropa (Island, 1993)
Producers: Flood, Brian Eno, The Edge
Highlights: “Zooropa,” “Numb,” “Lemon,” “Stay (Faraway, So Close!),” “Some Days Are Better Than Others,” “The Wanderer” (feat. Johnny Cash)
Pop (Island, 1997)
Producers: Flood, Howie B, Steve Osborne
Highlights: “Discothèque,” “Do You Feel Loved,” “If God Will Send His Angels,” “Staring at the Sun,” “Last Night on Earth,” “Please”
The Best of 1980–1990 (Island, 1998)
Highlights: “Pride (In the Name of Love),” “New Year’s Day,” “With or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “I Will Follow,” “Sweetest Thing,” “Desire,” “When Love Comes to Town,” “Angel of Harlem,” “All I Want Is You”
All That You Can’t Leave Behind (Island / Interscope, 2000)
Producers: Daniel Lanois, Brian Eno
Highlights: “Beautiful Day,” “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” “Elevation,” “Walk On,” “New York”
The Best of 1990–2000 (Island, 2002)
Highlights: “Even Better Than the Real Thing,” “Mysterious Ways,” “Beautiful Day,” “Electrical Storm,” “One,” “Miss Sarajevo,” “Stay (Faraway, So Close!),” “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” “Until the End of the World,” “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me”
How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb (Island / Interscope, 2004)
Producers: Steve Lillywhite, Chris Thomas, Jacknife Lee, Nellee Hooper, Flood, Daniel Lanois, Brian Eno, Carl Glanville
Highlights: “Vertigo,” “Sometimes You Can’t Make It on Your Own,” “City of Blinding Lights,” “All Because of You,” “A Man and a Woman”
U218 Singles (Island, 2006)
Highlights: “Beautiful Day,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” “Pride (In the Name of Love),” “With or Without You,” “New Year’s Day,” “Mysterious Ways,” “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “Sweetest Thing,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “One”
No Line on the Horizon (Island / Interscope, 2009)
Producers: Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois, Steve Lillywhite
Highlights: “No Line on the Horizon,” “Magnificent,” “Moment of Surrender,” “I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight,” “Get On Your Boots,” “Breathe”
Songs of Innocence (Island / Interscope, 2014)
Producers: Danger Mouse, Paul Epworth, Ryan Tedder, Declan Gaffney, Flood
Highlights: “The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone),” “Every Breaking Wave,” “California (There Is No End to Love),” “Iris (Hold Me Close)”
Songs of Experience (Island / Interscope, 2017)
Producers: Jacknife Lee, Ryan Tedder, Steve Lillywhite, Andy Barlow, Jolyon Thomas
Highlights: “Love Is All We Have Left,” “Lights of Home,” “You’re the Best Thing About Me,” “Get Out of Your Own Way,” “American Soul,” “Summer of Love,” “Red Flag Day,” “The Showman (Little More Better),” “The Little Things That Give You Away,” “Landlady,” “The Blackout,” “Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way,” “13 (There Is a Light)”