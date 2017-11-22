U2 Album Discography

List of U2 studio, live and compilation albums:

Producer: Steve Lillywhite

Highlights: “I Will Follow,” “Twilight,” “An Cat Dubh,” “The Ocean,” “The Electric Co.”

Producer: Steve Lillywhite

Highlights: “Gloria,” “Fire,” “October,” “I Fall Down,” “Stranger in a Strange Land”

Producer: Steve Lillywhite

Highlights: “New Year’s Day,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “Seconds,” “Two Hearts Beat As One,” “Red Light,” “40”

Under a Blood Red Sky (Island, 1984 live LP)

Producer: Jimmy Iovine

Highlights: “Gloria,” “11 O’Clock Tick Tock,” “I Will Follow,””Party Girl,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “The Electric Co.,” “New Year’s Day,” “40”

Producers: Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois

Highlights: “Pride (In the Name of Love),” “A Sort of Homecoming,” “The Unforgettable Fire,” “4th of July,” “Bad,” “MLK”

Producers: Daniel Lanois, Brian Eno

Highlights: “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” “With or Without You,” “Bullet the Blue Sky,” “Red Hill Mining Town,” “In God’s Country”

Producer: Jimmy Iovine

Highlights: “Desire,” “All Along the Watchtower,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” “Silver and Gold,” “Pride (In the Name of Love),” “Angel of Harlem,” “Love Rescue Me,” “When Love Comes to Town” (feat. B.B. King), “All I Want Is You”

Producers: Daniel Lanois, Brian Eno

Highlights: “Even Better Than the Real Thing,” “One,” “Until the End of the World,” “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses,” “The Fly,” “Mysterious Ways”

Producers: Flood, Brian Eno, The Edge

Highlights: “Zooropa,” “Numb,” “Lemon,” “Stay (Faraway, So Close!),” “Some Days Are Better Than Others,” “The Wanderer” (feat. Johnny Cash)

Producers: Flood, Howie B, Steve Osborne

Highlights: “Discothèque,” “Do You Feel Loved,” “If God Will Send His Angels,” “Staring at the Sun,” “Last Night on Earth,” “Please”

Highlights: “Pride (In the Name of Love),” “New Year’s Day,” “With or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “I Will Follow,” “Sweetest Thing,” “Desire,” “When Love Comes to Town,” “Angel of Harlem,” “All I Want Is You”

Producers: Daniel Lanois, Brian Eno

Highlights: “Beautiful Day,” “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” “Elevation,” “Walk On,” “New York”

Highlights: “Even Better Than the Real Thing,” “Mysterious Ways,” “Beautiful Day,” “Electrical Storm,” “One,” “Miss Sarajevo,” “Stay (Faraway, So Close!),” “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” “Until the End of the World,” “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me”

Producers: Steve Lillywhite, Chris Thomas, Jacknife Lee, Nellee Hooper, Flood, Daniel Lanois, Brian Eno, Carl Glanville

Highlights: “Vertigo,” “Sometimes You Can’t Make It on Your Own,” “City of Blinding Lights,” “All Because of You,” “A Man and a Woman”

Highlights: “Beautiful Day,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” “Pride (In the Name of Love),” “With or Without You,” “New Year’s Day,” “Mysterious Ways,” “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “Sweetest Thing,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “One”

Producers: Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois, Steve Lillywhite

Highlights: “No Line on the Horizon,” “Magnificent,” “Moment of Surrender,” “I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight,” “Get On Your Boots,” “Breathe”

Producers: Danger Mouse, Paul Epworth, Ryan Tedder, Declan Gaffney, Flood

Highlights: “The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone),” “Every Breaking Wave,” “California (There Is No End to Love),” “Iris (Hold Me Close)”

Producers: Jacknife Lee, Ryan Tedder, Steve Lillywhite, Andy Barlow, Jolyon Thomas

Highlights: “Love Is All We Have Left,” “Lights of Home,” “You’re the Best Thing About Me,” “Get Out of Your Own Way,” “American Soul,” “Summer of Love,” “Red Flag Day,” “The Showman (Little More Better),” “The Little Things That Give You Away,” “Landlady,” “The Blackout,” “Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way,” “13 (There Is a Light)”