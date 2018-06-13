Tom Waits, Adam Lambert lead list of ISC judges

It’s official: The International Songwriting Competition has lined up its judges for the 2018 contest. And it’s an impressive one.

Here are just a few of the big names:

Tom Waits (Rock and Roll Hall of Famer)

Adam Lambert (singer-songwriter and vocalist for Queen since 2011)

Ne-Yo (Grammy-winning R&B artist)

Nancy Wilson (of Heart)

Rodney Crowell (country songwriting legend)

Booker T. Jones (Rock and Roll Hall of Famer)

Plus Marc Anthony, The Script, Portugal. The Man, Kane Brown, 21 Savage, Hardwell, Sugarland’s Kristian Bush, Sara Evans, The Mavericks, Rakim, American Authors, Jeremih, Keane, John Mayall, Tony Joe White, to name a few more.

Industry judges include Sire Records chairman/CEO Seymour Stein, Alligator Records founder Bruce Iglauer, Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell and Concord Music Group president John Burk.

ISC is the world’s largest songwriting competition and is open to both professional and amateur songwriters, signed and unsigned. A total of 71 winners in 23 categories share in more than $150,000 in cash and prizes, including an overall Grand Prize of $25,000 and more.

Past ISC winners include Vance Joy, Gotye, Bastille, Kehlani, The Band Perry, Kimbra, Passenger, Kasey Chambers, Lindsey Stirling, Kate Miller-Heidke, Gregory Porter, King Charles, Gin Wigmore, Andrew Bird, for King & Country, Omar Sosa, etc.

ISC is now in its Regular Deadline period and is accepting entries until Sept. 19, 2018, at $30 per entry. Enter your songs here.

Pauseandplay.com has been an Industry Partner for the International Songwriting Competition for the past decade.