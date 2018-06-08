Song Premiere: URIAS’ ‘Visions’

Introducing, emerging trip-hop artist URIAS …

Pauseandplay.com helps make the introduction by premiering her new single, “Visions.”

If you like Portishead, if you like Everything But the Girl, if you like dreamy R&B …

As an openly gender-fluid artist, URIAS takes an introspective look within today’s society as she sees it. Inspired by her childhood trip-hop icons like Portishead, “Visions” takes notes the duality of lightness and darkness within everything and everyone. Even though people around her tend to put a mask up and hide their true feelings and thoughts, URIAS usually sees right through those masks.

Being that there isn’t many gender-fluid artists in the public eye, the L.A.-based singer-songwriter was initially leery about releasing any music. But that changed after she issued her debut track “Head High” earlier this year. With that release, it gave her a sense of liberation which eventually led to her standing up for what she believes in the most, traversing the journey of becoming everything that she wasn’t and was expected to be in society and becoming who she is meant to be in the first place.

“I’m very in tune with my mind, body and spirit,” URIAS says, “so ‘Visions’ steps into telling people more about me listening to my intuition in every situation I encounter in life. Sometimes it’s with people and sometimes it’s with things that aren’t visible to the naked eye.”

These are difficult times to be a new artist. What are the biggest hurdles URIAS has faced?

“I think with being an artist, we are our biggest critics,” she says, “so for me, I always take a step back and make sure I’m being true to my vision. Making sure I’m always on the right track and creating art for the right reasons.”