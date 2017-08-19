Shoulda-Been-Hits: Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Take a Picture’ and more

It was a novel idea: In 2013, Carly Rae Jepsen partnered with “American Idol” and Coca-Cola for their Perfect Harmony campaign, where she would invite fans to help write a new song titled “Take a Picture.” After she performed the final product on “American Idol,” it was eventually released in May 2013. Like nearly every Jepsen song before, it was very catchy and packed with a powerful synthpop punch, featuring the infectious chorus of “I take a picture of you taking a picture of me.”

So what happened to it? It had “hit” written all over it, but it wasn’t meant to be. It got lost that summer amid the likes of “Blurred Lines,” “Get Lucky” and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Can’t Hold Us” and “Thrift Shop.”

The Canadian singer-actress found some solace in South Korea, where it reached No. 1 and sold more than 114,000 downloads.

“Take a Picture” leads our latest batch of 10 “Shoulda-Been-Hits,” songs that shoulda-coulda-woulda-been radio hits in the U.S. but never were (for whatever reason).

(See our massive list of past Shoulda-Been-Hits, and you can also follow along with our Spotify playlist.)

THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND

“Whipping Post” (1969)

BEE GEES

“World” (1967; a Top 10 hit in the U.K. but failed to chart in the U.S.)

DIRE STRAITS

“Tunnel of Love” (1980)

CARLY RAE JEPSEN

“Take a Picture” (2013)

VAN MORRISON

“Into the Mystic” (1970)

RANDY NEWMAN

“Sail Away” (1972)

STEVIE NICKS

“Wild Heart” (1983)

RASPBERRIES

“Drivin’ Around” (1972)

KYM SIMS

“Too Blind to See It” (1992)

TRIO

“Da Da Da (I Don’t Love You, You Don’t Love Me, Aha Aha Aha)” (1982; a No. 2 hit in the U.K., but did not chart in the U.S.)