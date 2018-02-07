Shoulda-Been-Hits: The Beatles Edition

Take that, Beatles haters.

In his no-holds-barred interview with Vulture, Quincy Jones says the Fab Four “were no-playing motherfuckers.” A young, misinformed writer for The Heights, the independent student newspaper of Boston College, recently wrote a column titled “The Beatles Are Overrated.” And just a few weeks ago, a British scientist said The Beatles weren’t “innovative” because they made music for “prepubescent girls.”

Enough already.

We’re not going to waste this space defending a group that had 75 chart hits (including 20 No. 1s) in the U.S. alone. Instead, we’re going to say that The Beatles shoulda had MORE hits. Here are several Fab Four songs that shoulda been hits but weren’t … (see, haters, it coulda been worse: they coulda had many more hits).

These non-hits (meaning they did not reach Billboard’s Hot 100) have been added to our expansive Shoulda-Been-Hits list.

“Across the Universe” (1969)

“Back in the U.S.S.R.” (1968)

“Blackbird” (1968)

“Carry That Weight” (1969)

“Drive My Car” (1966)

“The Fool on the Hill” (1967)

“Here Comes the Sun” (1969)

“In My Life” (1966)

“It’s All Too Much” (1969)

“Michelle” (1966)

“Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” (1966)

“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” (1967)

“She Came In Through the Bathroom Window” (1969)

“Taxman” (1966)

“This Boy” (1963)

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (1968)

“You’re Gonna Lose That Girl” (1965)